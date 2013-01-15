NABEF Now Accepting Entries For Celebration of Service to America Awards

WASHINGTON–– The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is now accepting entries for the 2013 Celebration of Service to America Awards, recognizing community service by broadcasters. Winners will be honored at a dinner June 3, 2013 at the Washington Convention Center.



Service to America Community Awards for Radio and Television, honoring broadcasters for individual campaigns, projects or programs that serve the public good or otherwise provide exemplary service to their local communities.



Service to Children Awards for Radio and Television, recognizing broadcasters for outstanding programs, campaigns and public service announcements geared to children.



Service to America Television Award, acknowledging a television station for its efforts and commitment to excellence in serving its community.



The Celebration of Service to America Awards are sponsored and produced by NABEF with support from Hubbard Broadcasting, Bonneville International Corporation and the National Association of Broadcasters. Details are available here.



NABEF is a non-profit organization focused on the future of broadcasting through a commitment to education and to advancing industry excellence in the diversity and community service efforts.

