NAB Tech Luncheon Speaker Announced



Steven Berlin Johnson, a technologist and three-time best-selling author, will speak at the NAB Show luncheon that will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at the Las Vegas Hilton hotel.



Johnson plans to speak on the origins of ideas that lead to innovations, the theme of his latest book, “Where Good Ideas Come From: The Natural History of Invention.”



Johnson is contributing editor for Wired magazine, and is a columnist at Discover magazine. He was the recipient of the Newhouse School’s Mirror Award for an article on social networking that was published in Time magazine. Johnson was also the 2009 Hearst New Media Professor-in-Residence at Columbia University’s Journalism School. He has also appeared on several television programs, including “The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer,” The Charlie Rose Show,” and “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.”



The NAB Technology Luncheon event will also include a presentation of the organization’s awards for engineering achievement and for technology innovation. The NAB Best Paper Award will also be presented.



