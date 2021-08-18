NAB Show Will Require Proof of Vaccinations

WASHINGTON, D.C.—National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has provided updated information on its health and security protocols for the 2021 NAB Show that include a requirement for attendees to be vaccinated.

In a letter to the NAB community, executive vice president of global connections and events Chris Brown noted that “we are keenly aware of health and safety concerns tied to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and want to assure you that we are putting in place a comprehensive, data-driven plan that prioritizes safety and creates a productive environment at" the 2021 NAB Show.”

Based on extensive consultations with health and safety experts, feedback from exhibitors and attendees and a review of local and state safety measures, Brown said that “we will require all attendees and participants to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.”

Brown also promised to “provide further details on implementation as well as other safety measures under consideration” in the runup to the show.

He also stressed the positive response from the industry to the return of the 2021 NAB Show between October 9 and 13 in Las Vegas.

“Multiple indicators show a strong eagerness among the NAB Show community to return in person, including steady attendee registration,” Brown wrote. “The continued buildout of the Show Floor is bringing together hundreds of new and returning companies, including major brands like Amazon Web Services, AJA, B&H, Canon, Grass Valley, MediaKind, Panasonic, Ross, Sony, Verizon and more.”