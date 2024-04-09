NAB Show: Telos Alliance Launches New Linear Acoustic AERO Television Processors

CLEVELAND, Ohio—Telos Alliance is launching their latest series of television audio processors, the Linear Acoustic AERO.20, AERO.200, and AERO.2400. The new processors will be featured at the company’s booth (C1808) at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 14-17.

The processors represent the latest and most advanced offerings in the long-running Linear Acoustic AERO lineup and are the direct replacements for the AERO.10, AERO.100, and AERO.2000 products, which are being deprecated.

AERO.20, AERO.200, and AERO.2400 offer the same trusted loudness control, upmixing, Nielsen and Verance Aspect audience measurement watermarking, Dolby coding, and flexible local audio insertion for EAS and text-to-speech as their predecessors, but introduce several new and important features, the company said. These include dual independent 3G SDI I/O paths to support 1080p signals, user-selectable metering and logging options for EBU R 128 or ATSC A/85, and an updated Windows 10 IoT operating system to provide additional security features.

“Television broadcasters around the world have trusted Linear Acoustic AERO processors for over twenty years to provide the best-sounding and compliant TV audio possible for their viewers, and their versatility, reliability, and audio quality is unmatched,” said Larry Schindel, Linear Acoustic Product Manager. “AERO.20, AERO.200, and AERO.2400 continue that legacy while adding more flexible and advanced I/O, routing options, and security.”

The AERO.20, AERO.200, and AERO.2400 will be available through Linear Acoustic channel partners in Q2 2024.