NAB Show organizers announce Connected Media World

Organizers of the NAB Show announced last week they will debut Connected Media World, a new exhibit area at the 2013 NAB Show, April 6-11, 2013, featuring technologies and services that are advancing how consumers connect with media and entertainment.

Connected Media World, organized in partnership with BPL Broadcast, will include companies specializing in social TV, application development, connected cloud services, broadband TV and OTT services. The exhibit area also will include a demonstration stage and offer educational programming for NAB Show attendees.

Connected Media World will be located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center and will be accessible to all NAB Show attendees.