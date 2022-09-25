NAB Show NY: One Minute With… Pliant Technologies

As NAB Show New York prepares to return to the Javits Center, TV Tech caught up with Gary Rosen, vice president of global sales. Attendees at the show can find Pliant Technologies in booth 1216 with the company’s latest innovations.

TV TECH: What are you most looking forward to at NAB Show New York?

GARY ROSEN: We're looking forward to seeing customers, dealers and friends in person

TVT: What will be Pliant Technology’s most important product news?

ROSEN: Pliant will be debuting CCU-08 CrewCom Control Unit at the show. The CCU-08 is the latest addition to the CrewCom system and gives users the ability to use up to eight 4-Wire ports while retaining all the same features of the current companion CCU-22 and CCU-44 products. The CCU-08 is an important addition to the CrewCom lineup as the CCU-08 adds the ability to have up to eight 4-Wire intercom connections working simultaneously allowing for even larger scale deployments. The new CCU-08 is designed for applications that need additional I/O but do not require 2-wire connectivity.

