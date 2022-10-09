NAB Show NY: LiveU Spotlights Cloud, REMI Workflow Enhancements

HACKENSAK, N.J.—LiveU will be at NAB Show New York to showcase its cloud production workflow with easylive.io. This will be the North American debut of its integration under the LiveU umbrella. The company says, with easylive.io, LiveU will offer an end-to-end solution for live contribution, cloud production, orchestration, ingest and distribution, serving the needs of customers from global broadcasters to niche sports and entertainment.

LiveU’s demonstrations will include its native 5G live contribution and distribution solutions including the multi-cam LU800 5G production-level field unit, small-sized LU300S 5G video transmission solution, new rackmount encoder solutions (LU810 and LU610S) for vehicles and fixed locations, and rich remote production tools, using the LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT) protocol.

The company will present the easylive.io cloud-based live streaming production studio, alongside its latest cloud-based solutions. These include the new LiveU Ingest solution for automatic recording and story metadata tagging of live video, and the LiveU Air Control solution, serving as a single collaboration solution to get remote guests on-air and live feeds into the system in broadcast-quality.

LiveU Matrix will be demonstrated with its Dynamic Share service, enabling users to share and receive an exponential number of live feeds using the Global Directory of 5,000+ customers in news, sports, entertainment and other vertical markets. The LiveU Matrix Transceiver will also be on hand with up to four flexible in/out SDI feeds, designed for switching between live video distribution and contribution in a single device.

See demonstrations in the LiveU booth #1045.