NAB Show NY: CGI to Feature News Workflows, IT Services Portfolio

NEW YORK—CGI will showcase the latest updates to its media solutions at NAB Show New York. The company says it is “committed to enabling story-centric workflows that bridge across all delivery platforms” and will showcase features such as the integration of its OpenMedia newsroom system with Microsoft Teams. This will allow communication and data relating to a specific story or subject to be viewed directly in OpenMedia, simplifying collaboration within journalistic teams.

Also on display will be OpenMedia NewsBoard, which has been rebuilt from the ground up to enable journalists and editorial teams to organize planning and production processes from anywhere; and the new cloud-native ReporterApp for Android and iOS, which allows reporters in the field to stay connected to their newsroom and collaborate on content.

CGI also offers a portfolio of IT consulting and services covering aspects of a broadcaster' day-to-day operations. The company says this includes “expertise in the modernization of company-wide IT infrastructures, digital transformation project planning and execution, cutting-edge work on innovation and automation, and the ability to protect critical infrastructure for national broadcasters and other media companies through a dedicated team of 1700 cybersecurity professionals.”

Dilip Nair, vice president of Consulting Services - Media at CGI said, “We are delighted to be back at the vibrant NAB Show New York to share our latest innovations in newsroom workflows. It’s the first time we are exhibiting there as CGI to showcase how broadcasters can leverage our expertise as part of one of the world’s leading IT consultancies to solve the challenges and reduce the complexities in front of them.”

