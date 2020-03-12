NAB Show News Virtualized: Press Conferences, Product Demos

With the 2020 NAB Show removed from its original April dates and next steps for the annual industry conference still being determined, a number of companies that were set to exhibit on the Las Vegas Convention Center floor have either already announced or are exploring options to share their latest news and technology to industry professionals virtually.

Here is a list of exhibitors’ plans:

Vizrt Group is one such company that has its virtual plan figured out. Prior to the NAB Show’s cancellation, Vizrt Group announced that it had created “digital first” communications platforms, VizrTV and NewTekTV . The company will use these virtual channels to deliver product awareness, innovation and support messages to consumers.

Sony, meanwhile, has announced that it will share its NAB Show press conference digitally to consumers on April 20 at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET). It will also provide updates via pro.sony/event-nab .

Vela , the smart logging multiviewer platform developer, will roll out its own Virtual-NAB Experience that is produced from its headquarters in Clearwater, Fla. The company will livestream video and offer an interactive screen-share demonstration that will introduce version 7.0 of its Luna+ and Encompass systems for compliance monitoring, QA, multiviewing and logging. Private online “Test-Drives” of v7.0 software will also be available.

Zixi has scheduled a two week virtual showcase called “Zixi Powered!” that will include a series of video meetings and webinars presenting Zixi’s latest innovations and announcements, including updates to Zixi’s Software-Defined Virtual Platform. Additional components will be individual customer and partner meetings; a panel on streaming live over IP; and live partner demonstrations for integrated video solutions. “Zixi Powered!” will begin on April 20 and run through May 1.

Other companies, including TVU Networks and Ross Video, have announced they are exploring virtual alternatives but have not announced official plans.

TV Tech will update this page as more companies announce plans.