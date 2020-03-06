Vizrt Group Offering Digital Channels to Share 2020 NAB Show Announcements

LAS VEGAS—Vizrt Group, the parent company of Vizrt, NewTek and NDI, will be going digital to help share its news and announcements from the upcoming 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas for those unable to attend because of the coronavirus (COVID-19). It will do so via new VizrTV and NewTekTV “digital-first” communications platforms.

The VizrTV and NewTekTV channels are designed to deliver key product awareness, innovation and support messages to customers. While it will be prominently used at first as a way to share information related to the 2020 NAB Show to people not on the show floor—as well as at CABSAT in Dubai—Vizrt Group says it can help adapt people “to changing market environments.”

The channels will utilize IP-based, software-defined visual storytelling to share information through these platforms.

“Because we are leading the industry with adaptive and software-defined visual storytelling products, we are uniquely positioned to use VizrTV and NewTekTV to deliver our message, using our own tools in a very tailored way, to a screen that is convenient to our customers,” said Michael Hallén, CEO of Vizrt Group.

Even with this option, Vizrt Group says it will still exhibit at the 2020 NAB Show—Vizrt at booth SL4516, NewTek at booth SL4511 and NDI at booth SL4711—but that it is monitoring local and global health authority advice and guidelines, saying its primary concern “is for the health of its people, be they customers, partners, colleagues or family.”