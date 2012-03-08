NAB Show International Research Park to Feature New Glasses-Free 3D Demo



LAS VEGAS—International Research Park (IRP), a special attraction at NAB Show, will feature dozens of new and emerging technologies, including the first U.S. presentation of a 200-inch, glasses-free 3D projection system. IRP, presented by NAB Labs, is a venue designed to highlight advanced projects underway in academic, government and commercial research laboratories worldwide. Located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, IRP is open to all attendees during NAB Show April 16-19.



"A visit to the International Research Park will give you a glimpse into the future of our industry," said NAB Chief Technology Officer Kevin Gage. "Research organizations are making fundamental breakthroughs that are propelling innovation and impacting prospects for the future."



The first U.S. demonstration of a 200-inch, glasses-free 3D projection system will be presented by the Japanese national research lab, National Institute for Information and Communication Technology (NICT). As the world's largest display of its kind, the viewing zone for the demonstration is large enough for 30 people to optimally view 3D images without eyewear.



Other demonstrations in IRP will include hybrid radio and television broadcasting proposals (including converged broadcast/wireless-telecom systems), multi-sensory media presentations, 4k video streaming, high-dynamic range and multi-spectral video, enhanced media accessibility for visually and aurally impaired users, 2D and 3D multi-viewpoint video, advanced file-based workflows, advanced interactive gesture control and data visualization technologies.



Organizations exhibiting in International Research Park include Advanced Media Workflow Association (USA); Communications Research Center (Canada); Digicave, Ltd./Timeslice Films, Ltd. (UK); Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (Korea); Framework for Interoperable Media Services (USA/Switzerland), a joint venture of the Advanced Media Workflow Association and the European Broadcasting Union; goHDR Ltd. (UK); Internet Media Device Alliance (USA/Germany); National Institute for Information and Communications Technology (Japan); NPR Labs (USA); Project FINE (Spain); Rochester Institute of Technology (USA); Ryerson University (Canada) and Zaxel Corp. (Japan).





