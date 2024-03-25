NAB Show: Clear-Com to Showcase Innovative Communications Solutions

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has announced plans to highlight a range of cutting-edge products during the 2024 NAB Show at Booth C6007 that emphasize the company's commitment to advancing mission critical communication solutions for the evolving needs of the industry.

The key highlights of Clear-Com's presence at the show, which will take place April 13 to 17 in Las Vegas, include Gen-IC Virtual Intercom, Arcadia Central Station, the latest enhancements to Eclipse HX 13.1, and the EQUIP wireless intercom system. In addition, the company is excited to showcase the HXII-DPL Powerline Device, the latest advancement in intercom connectivity.

“We are thrilled to showcase our latest innovations at NAB 2024,” Clear-Com vice president of product management Dave MacKinnon said. “With the introduction of Gen-IC this year, we're demonstrating Clear-Com's dedication to providing content creators with the most advanced tools at every level to drive their success in an ever-evolving industry."

Gen-IC and EQUIP will be showcased prominently at the booth, offering attendees a chance to delve deeper into these products and experience firsthand Clear-Com's dedication to equipping broadcasters and media production professionals of all levels with state-of-the-art solutions. This demonstration underscores Clear-Com's ongoing commitment to enhancing workflow efficiency and optimizing overall performance in the industry, the company said.

Gen-IC, Clear-Com’s virtual intercom service, stands ready to redefine the benchmark for intercom systems within the industry, the company reported.

Available as monthly or yearly subscriptions, Gen-IC provides cloud powered intercom to content creators and productions with unmatched versatility and scalability. Gen-IC Essential supports Clear-Com’s intuitive and familiar virtual intercom clients, Agent-IC mobile app and Station-IC virtual desktop client provide dedicated talk listen and level controls per channel enabling fully virtual intercom deployments without dedicated hardware. Gen-IC Premium adds robust interfacing to any hardware intercom systems through Clear-Com’s tried and tested range of LQ Series IP Interfaces to 2-wire, 4-wire, GPIO and SIP, all configured by the CCM browser interface.

Clear-Com also reported that its EQUIP wireless intercom system eases communication in industrial settings. With exceptional audio quality and hands-free operation, EQUIP ensures seamless connectivity for up to 40 headsets per system using up to 4 remote transceivers that can be placed for capacity and coverage. Its full-duplex communication capability allows simultaneous two-way conversations, enhancing productivity without interruption and delays. Simple NFC pairing and voice alerts make setup effortless, while a user-friendly touchscreen interface ensures easy monitoring and configuration.

The HelixNet HXII-DPL Powerline Device, enables HelixNet to further adapt to existing cabling infrastructure. Serving as a pivotal update to HelixNet Intercom User Stations, this compact device seamlessly integrates with both Arcadia Central Station and legacy HMS-4X Main Station. By leveraging existing 3-pin XLR cabling, the HXII-DPL facilitates connectivity through passive cabling allowing multiple stations to operate on a single robust line with digital quality of service. This update ensures enhanced convenience, scalability, and reliability in intercom systems, making communication smoother than ever before.