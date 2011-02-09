NAB Show and Digital Media Wire to Launch Business Conference



The NAB Show and publishing company Digital Media Wire are launching a one-day seminar at this year’s NAB Show, targeting media-related issues in the digital age.



The Media Business Conference will take place on April 13; themes include the ecosystem, online advertising, mobile entertainment and apps, social media and investments in infrastructure.



"Each year a growing number of media executives attend the NAB Show to learn more about the industry's constantly evolving business and advertising models, and they have a particular interest in understanding the impact of the Internet," said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations, Chris Brown.



Topics will include:



•Monetizing the New TV Ecosystem: Smartphones, Game Consoles, Tablets and Flat Screens

•Straight to (Online) Video: Is Branded Entertainment the 30-Second Spot of the 21st Century?

•Going Mobile: Entertainment Marketing, Promotion & Distribution Via Mobile

•Mobile Apps v Mobile Web: What's the Winning Formula?

•Reinventing Advertising: The Evolution of Advertising for Television and the Web

•Social Media 2.0 - Understanding & Engaging Your Community