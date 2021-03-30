NAB Pilot Names Scholarship Winners

WASHINGTON—NAB’s Pilot initiative has announced the 2021 recipients of its annual media technology and innovation scholarships.

Two undergraduate and two graduate students have been selected to each receive $2,500 awards to pursue their studies related to broadcast or media technology and innovation, said NAB.

This year’s recipients and the schools they plan to attend are:

Destney Johnson, Grambling State University

Christi McGahan, Liberty University

Sophie Theiss, Gulf Coast State College

Julie Young, Loyola University of Chicago

The scholarship funds must be applied to broadcast television or radio engineering and technology, broadcast content creation, including sports and news production, web and online media, mobile media, media-related information technology (IT), multiplatform audience measurement and media technology research, the association said.

“NAB is excited to work once again with BEA in presenting these PILOT scholarships to worthy students as they pursue careers in broadcast and media technology,” said Sam Matheny, NAB’s executive vice president of Technology and CTO. “Helping young people better understand our industry and its challenges will inspire fresh thinking to engage future opportunities.”

The scholarship program started in 2019. It is administered in partnership with the Broadcast Education Association, NAB said.