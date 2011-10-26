NAB Open for Engineering Achievement Award Nominations



From John T. Wilner to L. Robert du Treil, the roll of people who have earned the NAB Engineering Achievement Award is heavy with distinguished names.



Who will join them in 2012? NAB has opened nominations.



Each year two awards are given, one for radio engineers, one for TV. The award presentation will be made at the spring show’s NAB Technology Luncheon. Nominations are open until Jan. 23, 2012.



The NAB states, “The merits of the contributions to broadcast engineering are the sole factors to be taken into account.”



It also helpfully lists criteria to be considered: Inventions; development of new techniques; dissemination of technical knowledge and literature; leadership in broadcast engineering affairs; and/or an outstanding contribution.



The judges are the NAB Executive Committee.



Nomination forms (PDF)



-- Radio World



