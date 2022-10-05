NAB NY: Cobalt Digital to Showcase New Solutions that Support IP, 4K ST 2110, HDR, RIST, Dante and Internet Security

CHAMPAIGN, Il—Cobalt Digital Inc. will be at NAB Show NY demo-ing its latest products for live video production and master control.

Cobalt, a founding partner in the openGear initiative, will be highlighting its 9904-UDX-4K card that has been enhanced with its Indigo 2110-DC-01, an option that offers support for high-density native 4K ST 2110 audio and video processing on openGear form factor.

The company will also show its new version of the SafeLink Gateway as a virtual machine, and a higher-density solution of +MPx-DANTE-64x64, the industry’s first license-based quad-channel 3G-SDI bridge to Dante audio.

Cobalt will also conduct multiple demonstrations including ST 2110 processing, its line of compression products with a synchronized decoding demo of RIST (Reliable Internet Streaming Transport), and a new feature from Technicolor that allows reversible inverse tone mapping SDR to HDR, followed by SL-HDR1 in seamless fashion.

Cobalt will be in Booth #915 at NAB Show New York, Oct. 19-20 at the Javits Center.