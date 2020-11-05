NAB Leadership Foundation Announces Seven New Board Members

WASHINGTON—Seven new members have been elected to the board of directors of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Leadership Foundation, NAB announced.

The NAB Leadership Foundation works with broadcast leaders and those who wish to be. It offers training programs, career development resources and awards aimed at strengthening the industry by developing the next generation of broadcast leaders, says the foundation’s website.

The new board members are: Artie Altman, executive vice president of The Katz Television Group, Katz Media Group; Jan Goldstein, Gray Television’s senior vice president of Human Resources; Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media for The E.W. Scripps Company; DeDe Lea, executive vice president of Global Public Policy and Government Relations at ViacomCBS; Wendy McMahon, president of ABC Owned Television Stations Group; Ralph Oakley, president and CEO of Quincy Media Inc.; and Gayle Troberman, the executive vice president and chief marketing officer of iHeartMedia.