NAB Leadership Foundation Adds Three New Board Members

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Leadership Foundation elected Tony Coles of Black Information Network and iHeartMedia, Paul J. Curran Jr. of Cox Media Group (CMG) and Melody Smalls of Allen Media Group, Inc. to serve on its Board of Directors.

"We are excited to welcome three outstanding individuals to the NAB Leadership Board and are grateful for our Board’s guidance as we work to develop leaders, advance diversity and highlight the community service initiatives of our industry,” said Darrell Brown, chair of the NAB Leadership Foundation and president of Bonneville International/KSL Broadcast Group.

“We want to thank the new members for their willingness to serve and look forward to their insights as we continue to expand our programs and prepare the next generation of industry leaders,” added Michelle Duke, president of the NAB Leadership Foundation.

Tony Coles, president of Black Information Network (BIN) and iHeartMedia’s division president of Metro Markets, has more than 35 years of experience in the radio industry. He joined iHeartMedia in 2004 and has held various on-air, programming and management positions across the country. Most recently, Coles served as the executive vice president of programming for the company’s West region. In his current role, he oversees profitability for 21 iHeartMedia markets.

Paul J. Curran serves as executive vice president, Television for CMG, overseeing programing, operations and all sales for the company’s 25 full-powered TV stations in key markets across the country. Prior to assuming his current position, Curran served as CMG’s market vice president for Orlando, where he led a converged market of trusted radio and TV brands, including WFTV (ABC) and WRDQ (Ind), News 96.5, K92.3, WMMO, Star 94.5, Power 95.3, 107.3 Solo Exitos, ESPN Orlando, CMG Local Solutions and Cox Events Group.

Melody Smalls serves as executive vice president of global human resources for Allen Media Group. In her role, Smalls oversees global human resources strategy for all divisions, including Allen Media Broadcasting, Entertainment Studios Networks, Local Now and The Weather Channel. Previously, she worked as chief human resources and compliance officer at The Weather Channel television network, where she led human resource strategies and advised on all human capital matters.