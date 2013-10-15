NAB Hosts Mobile TV Event

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters will host a free mobile TV event in conjunction with the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Nov. 13 at NAB headquarters in Washington.



Broadcasters are expanding the TV viewing market beyond the traditional living room, allowing viewers to take their favorite shows with them. Fueling the development is the public’s appetite for watching video content on the go. Learn how small upgrades to transmission facilities enable broadcasters to join the mobile video phenomenon.



The event will include a discussion of the basics of mobile TV, which enables broadcasters to transmit programming, including sports, news and entertainment, over a portion of their existing spectrum to compatible mobile devices.



The discussion will be facilitated by NAB Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning Rick Kaplan; Dan Bethlahmy of the Mobile Content Venture; Sam Matheny, vice president of Capitol Broadcasting Co. and member of Mobile 500; and digital media expert Rick Ducey of BIA/Kelsey.



The event will also provide an overview of how mobile TV is being rolled out in the U.S., technical capabilities of the mobile TV signal, the mobile emergency alert system, content updates and business issues. Attendees will also get an update on what devices consumers will be buying this holiday season.



The event is free to members of NAB, NATAS and invited guests.