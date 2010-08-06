NAB Gathers Support for U.S. to Host Future World Cup

WASHINGTON: The National Association of Broadcasters had more than 935,200 signatures on a petition to bring the World Cup soccer tournament to the United States. The NAB is working with the USA Bid Committee to convince the International Federation of Association Football to select the United States as the World Cup soccer host country for the 2018 or 2022 games.



NAB and the nonprofit USA Bid Committee are providing resources for broadcasters to steer viewers and listeners to GoUSABid.com. The Web site is being used to collect signatures on a petition supporting the U.S. as a World Cup host country. The petition will be delivered to FIFA in November. The organization is expected to select a host country for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup in December.



“This is a great chance for local broadcasters to activate our tens of millions of viewers and listeners in bringing the World Cup to America,’ said Executive Vice President Dennis Wharton. ‘We hope radio and television stations will consider getting the word out to their audiences by utilizing the resources provided by NAB and the USA Bid Committee.’



The pair are offering television and radio spots, Web banners and a sample press release encouraging viewers and listeners to sign the petition.

