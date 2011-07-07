NAB Freedom of Speech PSA Winners Announced



WASHINGTON: Winners of the annual Freedom of Speech public service announcement contest have been announced.



The NAB Educational Foundation and Broadcast Education Association organized the competition, with funding from the McCormick Foundation.



Open to college students enrolled in communications programs, the contest asked participants to create 30-second spots that conveyed the importance of free speech in entertaining and creative ways.



“Freedom of speech is a principle that provides the very foundation of our broadcast industry,” NABEF President Marcellus Alexander stated in the announcement. “The winning students in this competition effectively and creatively conveyed what it means to them.”



Winning entries include:

Television Category

1st Place: Jenna James, Ball State University

2nd Place: Sean-Michael Hoban, East Carolina University

3rd Place: Jason Moore, California State University Northridge



Radio Category

1st Place: Caitlin Johnson, Rowan University

2nd Place: Saraya Wintersmith, Howard University

3rd Place: Mason Alexander, The Art Institute of Atlanta



First-place winners will be awarded in person at this year’s Society of Professional Journalists’ conference in September in New Orleans.



