NAB Flag Lowered for Veteran D.C. Newsman Jim Vance

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters today lowered its flag for veteran D.C. news anchor Jim Vance, who passed away July 22 at age 75. He worked for NBC-owned WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., for 45 years, and was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, according to The Washington Post



Mr. Vance, a multiple local Emmy winner, “was the region’s longest-serving television news anchor. He presided over the area’s top-rated newscasts and became a public figure in his own right. He gained broad sympathy for his openness about his struggles with drugs and depression,” WP said.



He ascended to the weekend anchor seat in 1970 and to co-anchor in 1972. WP said his “11 p.m. newscasts with [co-anchor Doreen] Gentzler regularly drew more viewers than the prime-time shows of the three major cable networks — CNN, Fox and MSNBC — combined.”