NAB Education Foundation Announces 2016 Broadcast Leadership Class

WASHINGTON—The NAB Education Foundation announced the 2016 class of the Broadcast Leadership Training program. The BLT program is an executive training program for the broadcast industry, for which participants are selected through a competitive application process. The 2016 roster includes 15 broadcast professionals.



The 10-month, MBA-style program teaches the fundamentals of purchasing, owning and operating radio and television stations to senior level broadcast executives who aspire to advance as group executives or station owners. To encourage diversity in broadcasting, NABEF offers fellowship opportunities to women and people of color.



Currently, a number of BLT graduates are in varying stages of station acquisition. Of the 255 graduates, 43 currently own or have owned stations, and more than 90 have moved to more senior level positions or to larger markets.



The BLT program comprises weekend sessions held once a month for 10 months at NAB’s headquarters. Students have the opportunity to network with session instructors, including broadcasters, Federal Communications Commission staff, communications attorneys, members of the banking community and academic faculty, while learning how to apply the skills taught in the program to real-world situations.



“We are excited to begin year 16 of the BLT program and to help a new group of experienced, senior level broadcasters learn more about the business and hopefully join the ranks of previous graduates as owners, group heads and leaders in the industry,” said Diane Sutter, founder, president and CEO of ShootingStar Broadcasting and BLT program dean.



NABEF and Sutter have tapped industry experts to serve as associate deans of the program. The 2016 associate deans are Trila Bumstead, owner, Ohana Media Group; Anita Stephens-Graham, co-founder and managing director, Graham and Associates; Marc Jaromin, president, Roundtable Broadcasting; DuJuan McCoy, president and CEO, Bayou City Broadcasting; and Jeanette Tully, CEO, Aloha Station Trust.



Sponsors of the BLT program include NAB, Bayou City Broadcasting, Beasley Broadcast Group, Cox Media Group, Legend Communications, Futuri/Top Line Matters, Hearst Television, Morgan Murphy Media, Quincy, Raycom Media, Schurz Communications, WAGM-TV and Univision.

