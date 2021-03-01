NAB Creates Broadcast Ambassador Program for Member Stations

WASHINGTON—The NAB, in an effort to enhance communication with its member stations, has announced the Broadcast Ambassador Program. The goal of the program is so that employees at member stations can take full advantage of the benefits of NAB membership, per the announcement.

The Broadcast Ambassador Program is a volunteer initiative. Ambassadors will have a direct line of communication with NAB staff, who will share timely information on things like professional growth opportunities and advocacy updates, as well as human resources and technical expertise. In addition, they will help shape new initiatives and benefits by providing feedback and member insight.

Participants in the Broadcast Ambassador Program will be featured in NAB Member News and receive industry-wide recognition for their participation in the program. Networking opportunities with other broadcasters will also be available.

Those interested in serving as a station’s ambassador can either apply or be nominated . Ambassadorships are open to those in non-executive or general management positions in NAB member organizations. All candidates must receive a recommendation from an NAB member station or group executive.

“We are excited to enrich relationships with our members through this new ambassador program,” said April Carty-Sipp, NAB’s executive vice president of Industry Affairs. “Ambassadors will complement our board of directors in helping to shape NAB’s goals to meet the industry’s evolving needs.”