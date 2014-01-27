NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame to Add ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’

WASHINGTON— The National Association of Broadcasters says the CBS series “Everybody Loves Raymond” will be the 2014 television inductee into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame.



The show will be honored April 7 at the 2014 NAB Show Television Luncheon in Las Vegas.



Cast members expected to attend the induction include Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Doris Roberts, Brad Garrett and Monica Horan, along with the show's creator, Phil Rosenthal. Several of the family comedy’s principal writers will also participate in the April 7 induction ceremony.



“‘Everybody Loves Raymond’” is a great example of high quality broadcast programming that provides family entertainment, resonates with audiences of all ages, and above all, makes us laugh," said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “I look forward to meeting the cast members and writers and recognizing the show’s amazing success at this year's NAB Show.”



The show, which debuted in 1996, aired for nine seasons, and ranked among the top 10 programs on television beginning with the 2000-2001 season. “Everybody Loves Raymond” completed its network run on the CBS Television Network in May 2005 with the series finale drawing more than 32 million viewers. A hit in prime time, the show has also been a ratings winner in syndication, consistently ranking in the top five of all syndicated programming.



The series follows the relationships between three generations of the Barone family. The main character is sportswriter Ray Barone (Ray Romano), who lives in Long Island, N.Y., with his wife, Debra (Patricia Heaton), and their three children. His parents, Marie (Doris Roberts) and Frank (Peter Boyle), as well as Ray’s older brother, Robert (Brad Garrett), live across the street.



During its network run, the series received multiple Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and People’s Choice and Golden Globe nominations.



The series was created by Phil Rosenthal and executive-produced by Rosenthal, Ray Romano, Stu Smiley and Rory Rosegarten. “Everybody Loves Raymond” was produced by Worldwide Pants, Inc. and HBO Independent Productions. It is distributed domestically in syndication by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Studios International.



Previous inductees include “American Idol,” Betty White, Garry Marshall, “Meet the Press,” Bob Newhart, “The Tonight Show,” “Saturday Night Live,” Ted Koppel, “M*A*S*H,” “60 Minutes,” “The Today Show” and “Star Trek.”



NAB Show will be held April 5-10, 2014 in Las Vegas.