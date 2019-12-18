NAB Appoints DeDe Lea to TV Board of Directors

WASHINGTON—Effective immediately, DeDe Lea, the executive vice president of global public policy and government relations for ViacomCBS, has been named to the NAB Television Board of Directors by the TV Board Chair Emily Barr.

DeDe Lea

At ViacomCBS, Lea oversees all government affairs and public policy work. Prior to the CBS, Viacom merger, Lea had been working as a high-level exec on government affairs with Viacom since 1997. One of her other past roles was as the senior vice president of government relations at NAB.

In addition to her work at ViacomCBS, she currently sits on the board of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation and the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Lea was named as one of the Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America by Black Enterprise Magazine in 2019. She was also recognized as a Top Lawyer by Cablefax magazine in 2018 and received the 2014 NCTA Vanguard Award for Government and Community Relations.