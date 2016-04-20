NAB 2016: AccuWeather Debuts StormDirector+ Weather System

STATE COLLEGE, PA.—AccuWeather has premiered a new weather system that provides interactive and customizable weather presentations to television stations, the StormDirector+. AccuWeather is demonstrating the new system at the 2016 NAB Show at booth SL6010.

StormDirector+ features an intuitive interface and time-saving workflow to customize presentations. It offers broadcasters tools like AccuWeather Advanced Warnings, AccuWeather Future Radar and AccuWeather’s MinuteCast.

Available as a standalone system, StormDirector+ is compatible with StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution. It also utilizes cloud-based technology and can run on green screen, video walls, or touch screens.