NAB 2015 Switchers & Routers Preview

LAS VEGAS—We’ve all heard the commonplace adage about putting power in the palm of your hand. But how about putting it within reach of your little finger? That’s the premise behind many of the production solutions being touted at this year’s NAB Show—via a switcher, router or integrated production systems, you’ve got the ability to access and manipulate content by just clicking a button. It’s true that today’s technologies are offering to whittle down the controls of an entire studio into a single integrated solution. And add to that the promise of even more: making it portable, automated and compact.

SWITCHERS/INTEGRATED PRODUCTION SYSTEMS

AQ BROADCAST will show the aQ Production Suite, an integrated production solution that combines components from a typical studio workflow into a single system.

Blackmagic ATEM switcherBLACKMAGIC DESIGN will showcase the newest features in the ATEM switcher, which adds advanced power macros that allow customers to operate dozens of switcher features instantly and in parallel with a single button. These new macros are located in the switcher and are available on every control panel.

BOINX SOFTWARE will highlight Boinx-TV 2, a TV studio video production application for OS X.

Broadcast Pix Roadie

For-A HVS 2000 switcherBROADCAST PIX will introduce its Roadie mobile production switcher as well as showcase its multi-channel ReVue slomo replay and FX3D real-time 3D graphics system. The company will also demonstrate how every Broadcast Pix integrated production switcher features patented Fluent Control to optimize workflows with dual CGs, clip stores, keyers, virtual sets, ClearKey chromakey, file-based macros, external device control, customizable multiviewer and more. New v4.5 software adds PixPlay and Show Copy utilities, as well as support for embedded audio.

EVS plans to show the DYVI, an IT-based production system.

FOR-A will debut the HVS-2000 video switcher, an SD, HD, 3G and 4K switcher. Other switchers that will be displayed include the HVS-390HS, which includes 16 HD/SD-SDI inputs and eight outputs.

Grass Valley Karrera K-Frame S-series video production centerGRASS VALLEY will showcase the newest version of the Ignite Automated Production system, now featuring enhancements to the Lawo audio console interface and support for Solid State Logic audio consoles. The company will also show the newest version of the Karrera K-Frame S-series video production center, which offers simplified control of complex productions and multiformat support including 1080p and 4K. The company will also show the Pegasus SDN IP production workflow that incorporates a hybrid SDI/IP infrastructure.

NEWTEK will show off the TriCaster Mini compact multimedia studio.

Ross AcuityROSS VIDEO will return with its Acuity Series production switcher, which will be shown in conjunction with a sports stadium production demo. Other production switcher models will include the mid-sized Carbonite and Vision Tritium 3MD switchers.

SNELL will introduce a new range of Kahuna production switchers—the 4800, 6400 and 9600—with more M/E functionality, 4K capability and enhanced DVE resize engines. The Kahuna 4800 offers up to 4 M/Es and 16 keyers; the 6400 up to 12 M/ Es and 24 keyers; and the 9600 with up to 24 M/Es and 48 keyers.

SONY plans to show off the newest version of the Anycast Touch production switcher, which combines video switcher, audio mixer, special effects generator, PTZ camera control, a real-time streaming encoder, image still store, character generator and scale converter. The company will also show its full line of production switchers, including the MVS-3000A compact production switcher and the MVS-6530, which is available in 3 and 2 M/E configurations.

WORLDNOW will show Worldnow Channel in a Box, a cloud-based system designed for OTT delivery.

ROUTERS

ENSEMBLE DESIGNS will introduce the NXT 450 Clean Streaming integrated router, which combines traditional SD/HD SDI inputs and outputs with H.264 encoding and decoding.

EVERTZ will show the EQX10 Enterprise hybrid video/audio/IP router, which supports 180x180 or 180x360.

Imagine Communications Platinum IP3IMAGINE COMMUNICATIONS will launch the Platinum IP3 and Platinum VX routers, two enterprise-scale IP3 routers that integrate mixed-format video/audio routing, multiviewer functionality, mux/demux, frame sync and advanced I/O options within a single frame.

MEDIA LINKS will show the MDX high-density IP router, which enables the routing of a mix of IP video signals and standard files formats over an IP network.

NEVION will show the newest version of the Sublime X² hybrid router, a 64x64 hybrid router with cross-point, controller and power redundancy.

PESA will introduce new Cheetah routers available in multiple configurations to manage 4K signals.

Quantel’s Snell VegaQUANTEL will show upgraded features within the Snell Vega range of asymmetric routers. The systems now support mixed video and AES routing as well as audio-only operation.

RASCULAR will demo its Helm flagship control platform as well as RouteMaster, its PC-based router control system. The company will also highlight its partnership with Harmonic to control the company’s Spectrum media server and Spectrum Channel- Port integrated channel playout systems.

UTAH SCIENTIFIC will show its extensions to the UDS router family including a software-configurable DA package and upgrades to the UDS 4K router family including extended data rate capabilities. The company will also demo its Utah Router Control Apps for iPads and Android tablets.

AdderLink Infinity

KVM

ADDER TECHNOLOGY will debut the AdderLink Infinity Dual 2020, a dual head, single link digital KVM extender that can form part of the AdderLink Infinity matrix. Also new is v.4 of the AdderLink Infinity Manager (A.I.M.), with a new hardware platrform with increased power over previous versions, configurable user access rights with a full audit trail and enhanced security. The company will also showcase the AdderLink XD150, a 150-meter, singlehead DVI extender featuring high-speed DVI and USB extension, as well as the AdderLink CCS-PRO4, a state-of-the-art command and control switch which enables users to create a single workspace from multiple computers.