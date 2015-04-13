NAB 2015: Panasonic Debuts 4K Large Sensor 4K Cameras, P2 Cast Cloud News System

LAS VEGAS—Panasonic announced a range of new 4K production products, including the AG-DVX200 4K large-sensor, 4/3-inch handheld camcorder; AK-UB300 4K multi-purpose camera, and the AK-UC3000 4K-ready studio system.



The DVX200, right, features such 4K/60p recording, a 13X optical zoom and a V-Log L gamma curve (12 stops of latitude, target); shallow depth of field and a wide field of view. The camcorder will be available in Fall 2015 with a suggested list price under $5,000.







The company is previewing the AK-UB300 4K multi-purpose camera, left, for remote studio, weather and traffic reporting, image magnification and sports implementations. The UB300 is equipped with a one-inch MOS sensor that outputs a UHD signal up to 3840x2160/59.94p, with the ability to simultaneously output HD (up to 1080/59.94p).



Also debuting, the AK-UC3000 4K-ready studio system, targeted at studios and productions. The UC3000 outputs a UHD signal up to 3840/2160/60p. The camera’s B4 mount accommodates the gamut of existing 2/3-inch lenses.



Panasonic also announced that Cox and Meredith are adopting AVC-Ultra camcorders. Cox Media Group’s launched a group-wide upgrade of ENG with three the AJ-PX5000G, AJ-PX800 and AJ-PX270. Cox Media Group’s operations encompass 14 broadcast television stations and one local cable channel. The new camcorders are being implemented over the next year. Ultimately, Cox Media will standardize on AVC-LongG25 acquisition.



Meredith purchased 30 AJ-PX800 AVC-Ultra shoulder-mounts for ENG operations at its Phoenix station, KTVK-TV. Panasonic P2 has long been the predominant format throughout Meredith’s 15-station Broadcast Group.



Panasonic camera technology is being leveraged for a new cloud-based news system dubbed “P2 Cast,” which integrates network features of the AJ-PX5000G, AJ-PX800 and AJ-PX270, so content uploaded to the cloud is immediately available for reviewing and editing.



Using P2 Cast, newsroom systems can automatically pull back high-res video for air from the camera in the field; the video can range in quality from AVC-LongG12 through AVC-Intra Class100, depending on preference and available bandwidth. P2 Cast has been tested for the past several months by major international and domestic broadcasters—including Time Warner Cable NY1 News—and is immediately available in the United States and Europe on a free trial basis through September 2015.



On a related front, Panasonic is expanding its strategic collaboration with LiveU with a free firmware upgrade for AVC-Ultra camcorders. The upgrade enables an integrated camera and live video uplink solution leveraging the LiveU Central cloud-based management platform so that camera operators can manage a live uplink while shooting video, essential for a one-person remote crew.



Panasonic also brings the high-res AK-HC5000 studio camera, right, capable of output up 200fps. The camera incorporates new 2/3-inch 2.2M 3-CMOS sensors with high sensitivity and low noise, and is 1080/60p native.



Panasonic is premiering the AJ-PX380 1/3-inch AVC-Ultra shoulder-mount camcorder with networking capabilities and dual-codec recording. The PX380 will be available in September 2015 with a suggested list price under $12,000, including supplied lens and viewfinder.



Panasonic is debuting the A1, its latest wearable POV Action-cam, weighing in at 1.6 ounces. The A1 shoots in total darkness with an IR light source, according to Panasonic.