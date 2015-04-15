NAB 2015: New NAB Show Global Exchange|Shanghai Event Announced

WASHINGTON—The NAB, the NAB Show and the National Base for International Trade-International High Tech Cultural Device Cluster headquartered in Shanghai announced plans for a new event—NAB Show Global Innovation Exchange|Shanghai, to support the rapidly changing media and entertainment industry in China. The conference will take place Dec. 3-4, 2015 at the Shangri-la Kerry Hotel, Pudong, Shanghai, China.



Attendees will comprise leading broadcast, media and entertainment executives from around the world who will discuss and promote innovations regarding next generation TV, in addition to the Internet's increasing role as a content delivery platform in China. Participants will have the opportunity to meet and network with major global brands, visit new-to-market product demonstrations and tabletop exhibits.



Session topics include cinematic technology, social media platforms, post-production, broadcast IT, acquisition/production, next generation cinema technologies and end-user display technologies. Sponsoring organizations include Advanced Imaging Society and the International Association of Broadcast Manufacturing.



