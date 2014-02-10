NAB 2014: First 10 SPROCKIT Startups Announced

WASHINGTON—NAB Show organizers have announced the first round of startups selected to participate in SPROCKIT 2014. These startup companies will collaborate with and present to influencers and decision-makers in media and entertainment at the upcoming trade show, scheduled for April 5-10 2014 in Las Vegas.



Now in its second year, SPROCKIT, a year-round program, is inviting up to 30 companies to participate. A committee of industry experts reviewed a competitive pool of companies and selected the participating startups based on their potential to influence the media, entertainment and technology markets. Over the next several weeks, NAB Show will unveil additional selected startups. The first 10 companies are:



AudioAir creates captivating entertainment, advertising and engagement for patrons of establishments with TV screens allowing users to listen, watch and interact on their mobile device on or off premise.

Cognitive Networks is a provider of real-time services that power Enhanced TV on Smart TVs, enabling viewers to receive increased engagement and interactions with TV content through their Smart TV.

ExciteM’s self-serve platform enables broadcast stations to create custom interactive mobile and social experiences for their audiences in real-time.

theloop is a social marketplace website, allowing individuals and brands to showcase and deliver services, as well as monetize their online content.

MAZ is a mobile publishing platform that empowers brands to create better user experiences by transforming their media properties into “mini” social networks.

Penthera is a provider of intelligent portable video software solutions for TV networks and content distributors.

ShareRocket is a social media ratings and audience solution that helps media companies and broadcasters quantify their social media equity, benchmark against peers and turn that social market intelligence into actionable insights to drive success.

Tomorrowish is a social media DVR that syncs and curates a live social media TV experience for viewers where they can participate in real-time conversations about a show whether it’s live or after it’s already aired.

Wayin provides real-time intelligence into how viewers engage with TV programming and gives producers creative freedom to easily display social content within their own broadcast production workflow.

WebTuner brings broadband to television, and with its next generation hardware, innovative content guide, addressable and interactive advertising platform, it creates a unique consumer experience advancing industry growth and creativity.



“SPROCKIT gives up-and-comers an opportunity to work side-by-side with leaders and visionaries to navigate challenges within and find solutions to improve the media and entertainment industry,” said Harry Glazer, creator and co-producer of SPROCKIT and founder and CEO of World Series of Start-Ups, LLC. “Every participating startup is a true innovator in their field, and we look forward to announcing the entire 2014 lineup over the coming weeks.”



SPROCKIT gives entrepreneurs broad exposure and facilitated connections to top executives in media and entertainment, the opportunity to pre-schedule private meetings with industry influencers, and time to present their product or service to potential customers, partners and/or investors at the 2014 NAB Show. Following NAB Show, the year-long program will continue through SPROCKIT Sync, where startups and industry leaders will convene and collaborate on how to bring the most innovative products, services and revenue models to market.



Created in partnership with World Series of Startups, LLC and the National Association of Broadcasters, SPROCKIT is supported by Springboard Enterprises LLC and New Vantage Group. SPROCKIT partners and corporate members include Angel Capital Association, Convergent Wealth Advisors, Hearst Television, infoDev, SmithGeiger and Univision.



For more information about SPROCKIT, visit http://sprockitglory.com.

