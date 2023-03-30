MySatGo Taps Interra Systems for Monitoring

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems has announced that MySatGo, an online TV platform offering Arabic content to the Middle East, Australia, and Canada, has deployed Interra’s ORION and ORION-OTT systems as well the ORION Central Manager (OCM) solution.

MySatGo is using Interra Systems' ORION suite to efficiently and cost-effectively monitor its linear and OTT services across all locations to ensure exceptional audio-video quality while receiving centralized reports for its live and VOD channels, the companies reported.

"Previously, we were manually monitoring content for our headend and OTT channels without any real way to quantitatively check audio-video quality," said Imad Alawawdeh, director of digital technologies at MySatGo. "To ensure delivery of the highest quality content for our customers, we required an end-to-end, automated monitoring solution for our entire delivery chain, from contribution feeds to the origin and edge servers. In addition, we wanted a solution with advanced features such as centralized reports, root cause identification, and more that would help us optimize the viewing experience. With its best-in-class monitoring and diagnostic tools, Interra Systems' ORION suite was an easy call."

Interra Systems' ORION and ORION-OTT provide real-time monitoring of IP and OTT streams for live and VOD content. Both offerings look at all aspects of video streams, allowing MySatGo to deliver error-free, superior-quality video. With ORION and ORION-OTT deployed in the Middle East, Australia, and Canada, the company now has a unified and consistent monitoring platform to check for QoS, QoE, closed captions, and ad-insertion verification across all locations it services. In addition, MySatGo is using ORION-OTT to verify QoS and QoE for ABR videos, including checking for inconsistencies related to ABR package compliance, manifest and playlist syntax, download errors, and content quality, the companies said.

ORION performs critical monitoring functions on hundreds of services simultaneously, providing MySatGo with a single point of visibility and access to important information such as status, alerts, alarms, visible impairments, error reports, triggered captures, and more. ORION and ORION-OTT's quality checking includes macroblocking, freeze, and black frames, among others. The audio quality checks include loudness, silence, and levels, and they support all popular audio formats, including Dolby.

With Interra Systems' OCM deployed at MySatGo's Middle Eastern headquarters, the company has an aggregated view of its linear and OTT services based on monitoring data collected by the ORION and ORION-OTT platforms. OCM offers the company a rich feature set that includes near-real-time updates and the status of all channels across the network, channel performance trends, support for LDP-based authorization, executive reports, email notifications, alert aggregation and correlation across the workflow, and more.

"With over 80 premium live channels and an extensive VOD library, efficient monitoring is critical to delivering the viewing experience MySatGo's customers expect," said Anupama Anantharaman, vice president, product management at Interra Systems. "We are thrilled that MySatGo has chosen Interra Systems to provide this capability. Our ORION, ORION-OTT, and OCM have not only allowed the company to centrally monitor multiple points across its distribution chain for the quick identification and resolution of error and quality issues, but have also provided historical reports and diagnostics that have helped MySatGo identify trends to improve their offering."

Interra Systems will demonstrate the latest versions of its ORION, ORION-OTT, and ORION OCM solutions at the 2023 NAB Show, April 16-19 in Las Vegas (Booth N3159).