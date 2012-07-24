Myat to Intro 7-16 DIN Coaxial Transfer Switches at IBC

Myat 7-16 DIN Coaxial Switches The new line of Myat 7-16 DIN coaxial transfer switches offers reliability and performance in a compact and light-weight package. A high-quality motor and a meticulously designed drive movement ensure years of consistent operation, while a precision-built RF Path provides unmatched power handling capacity, high isolation, and low VSWR across the entire broadcast frequency band.



The switches are available with 7-16 DIN male or female inputs. The switch drive comes in 120 VAC or 240 VAC, and the control can be configured for 12 VDC or 24 VDC. Manual override can be performed in the event of AC power loss.



Stand 8.E22





