MWC: UHD Alliance Unveils Mobile HDR Premium Spec & Logo
FREMONT, CALIF.—The UHD Alliance has released details on its Mobile HDR Premium for portable devices, including its logo and specifications. The Mobile HDR Premium is designed to confirm that a device meets the group’s defined performance criteria for resolution, dynamic range, color space and bit depth.
TVT’s sister publication TWICE has the full story.
