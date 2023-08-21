MwareTV Introduces New Billing Module at IBC2023

AMSTERDAM—MwareTV has incorporated a billing module into its new-look TVMS (television management system) software that it will be showing at IBC2023.

The comprehensive monetization functionality eliminates the need for third-party integrations and includes added value features like integrated shopping carts for multi-currency subscriptions with built-in payment gateways, and the customer portal to manage subscriptions, MwareTV reported.

The new TVMS software platform is built on a modular basis, to cover everything from content management and subscriber management to creating and implementing apps for client devices.

“While the users of our systems are many and varied, from housing bodies to telcos, they all have in common the need to earn firm revenues from the service,” said MwareTV CEO Sander Kerstens. “With our comprehensive and fully integrated feature set, users can focus on delivering exceptional content and services to their customers, without the delay of managing complex billing systems or relying on external software. That is why the billing module is a central part of our management software.”

The billing module addresses the challenges in establishing subscription-based services, including making the customer journey clear through simple onboarding. The TVMS provides a high degree of automation, for example to ensure renewals are rolled over, and supports different business models, including FAST, SVoD, pay per view and tiered subscriptions.

A key advantage of integrating billing into TVMS is that it appears consistent and seamless to subscribers, with sales, sign-up and subscriptions appearing within the app they use to watch the programming. The customer feels in control of every aspect of their relationship with the TV operator, the company said.