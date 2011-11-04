MultiTouch unveils MultiTaction Cell 55

MultiTouch has introduced the MultiTaction Cell 55, a 55-inch integrated multi-user LCD multitouch display.

The new product is the first to emerge from the company’s MultiTaction software and hardware platform for large-scale multitouch displays.

It builds on the company’s Computer Vision Through Screen optical imaging technology for multitouch displays and provides an advanced set of touch, gesture and object-recognition capabilities. The MultiTaction Cell 55 is a full HD display that is 4-inch deep on the sides and 8-inch deep in the middle. It can accommodate an unlimited number of touch points and an unlimited number of concurrent users with full hand recognition.

With response of more than 200fps, the multitouch units are designed for interaction with real-life objects and can be stacked to any size or shape using tens of units.