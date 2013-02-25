MultiDyne to Highlight 4K-4000 Fiber-Optic Transport at NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, MultiDyne will highlight new fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions, including its new 4K-4000 fiber-optic transport system that can transport a 4K signal over one single mode fiber.



Other new products include: MultiDyne's powerful HD-18000 CWDM multiplexer, which transports up to 18 HD-SDI signals per single mode fiber; and the FS-18000 Fiber-Saver Portable CWDM Remapper/Multiplexer that transports up to 18 digital optical or SDI signals over a single fiber.



MultiDyne will also show the SilverBACK-II with JUICE Camera-Mounted Fiber Transport Solution and the SMPTE-HUT Hybrid Universal Transceiver.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. MultiDyne will be at booth C10339.

