MultiDyne Reveals New Series of Compact Converters

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. – MultiDyne Video & Fiber-Optic Systems will unveil a new addition to its MultiDyneAV line of compact, portable signal conversion modules, the Mini eXchange Series, featuring a small, flat form factor for easy installation behind a monitor, in the back of a rack or directly on a camera rig.

Each MultiDyneAV module is designed to work with a specific application. The first models, which will be available at the 2015 NAB Show, support HD-SDI-to-HDMI and HDMI-to-SDI conversion to help display and preview images in TV studios, on sets or on a computer screen. More format converters will become available and added to the MultiDyneAV over time.

The Mini eXchange Series compact converters come standard with a universal power supply, which includes international plug connections, and can also be run off battery power. The Mini eXchange Series converters are now shipping for $200.