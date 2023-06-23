MultiDyne Names AbelCine a Platinum Partner for Cinematic Multicam Solutions

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems has appointed AbelCine as its Platinum Partner for Cinematic Multicam Solutions in the U.S.

AbelCine is a well-known and respected company involved in the design, integration, and support of production equipment for the entertainment industry.

As a Platinum Partner, AbelCine will provide support for the full range of MultiDyne products to customers across the United States, with a specific focus on their family of cinematic multicam solutions, including the SilverBack family and HUT-APE (Hybrid Universal Transceiver – Advanced Power Extension) product lines, introduced in late 2022.

In addition, AbelCine will provide sales, integration, front-line support, and service from its New York and Los Angeles facilities.

"AbelCine’s knowledge of the broadcast and cinema markets, and their commitment to providing exceptional customer service and support aligns perfectly with MultiDyne's values," said Frank Jachetta, president of MultiDyne. "We are confident that this partnership will strengthen service to our customers and expand our presence in the rapidly developing cinematic multicam and broadcast markets. We are particularly excited about AbelCine’s strong visibility in the Los Angeles production community, where our large local customer base now has a trusted MultiDyne support partner for local service and product repairs. This eliminates the cost of shipping products to our New York factory while accelerating turnaround times for Los Angeles area customers."

The announcement follows a robust product development cycle from MultiDyne focused on helping content producers adapt digital cinema cameras into broadcast, multicam, and live production workflows.

MultiDyne reported that those efforts have resulted in especially brisk sales for its SilverBack family of fiber camera adapters, which help content producers achieve a cinematic scope and dramatic feel for TV programming, sports, concerts, and worship events, among other productions. The success of the SilverBack family resulted in MultiDyne’s second Technical Emmy Award, which the company received during April’s NAB Show 2023.

Long known for their pioneering fiber-optic transport solutions, MultiDyne has substantially broadened its product range that take the company into new areas of the broadcast and production workflow.

The company recently acquired Niagara Video, bringing MultiDyne into the compression and streaming space for OTT and IP transport and delivery. The SilverBack line pairs exceptionally well with these and other MultiDyne product lines, allowing users to transmit multiple cameras, intercom feeds, and data signals over a single fiber-optic cable. The APE product line offers flexible and versatile solutions for powering video, audio, and data signals over low-cost single-mode fiber optic cable while also introducing 24VDC power for the latest generation of Digital Cinema Cameras.