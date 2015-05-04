MultiDyne Expands SilverBack Line for Movie and TV Sets

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. – The SilverBackVideo transceiver is ready for its close-up as MultiDyne is now taking orders for the scaled down version of its SilverBack fiber-optic system. Designed for movie and television sets, SilverBackVideo allows for HD camera feeds to be used to preview images on set.

Initially developed as a custom product for Panavision’s New York Camera division to provide a live preview for either film or digital cameras, SilverBackVideo enables users to monitor one to four HD feeds to and from the camera. Signal distances can be sent up to 3 miles via the products fiber cabling.

SilverBackVideo is an HD-only version that embeds audio, but does not offer paint control or some other features in the SilverBack-II and SilverBack 4K products.