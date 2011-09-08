MultiDyne Develops New Line of Dual Channel Converters



LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y.: MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems is introducing a new line of 3G/HD/SDI/ASI-to optical fiber converters that facilitate the automatic conversion and transport of SDI, HD-SDI, and 3Gb/s SDI signals over distances up to 10 km using readily available, fiber-optic cable.



The HD-3000-II products leverage new OLED technology and a menu-driven system for control and configuration for image processing and display of single and multiple signals from adjacent and remote locations.



Consisting of six new modules, the new HD-3000-II family provides a choice of LC, ST, FC or SC connectors, depending on the converter model selected. MultiDyne’s HD-3000-II converters are compliant with all SMPTE specifications and are housed in a rugged enclousure that stands up to daily production, both in the studio and in the field.



