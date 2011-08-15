MultiDyne develops KVM over fiber transport system

MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a provider of fiber optic video and audio transport and routing solutions, has introduced a new fiber transport system — called the KVM-6000 — that provides an uncompressed video path over a single fiber cable while supporting RGB-HV, DVI-D and HDMI signals. It also offers multiple USB ports, data and two channels of audio.

The company said the KVM-6000 can be used as a stand-alone device or rack-mounted in a 1RU panel — with either multimode or single-mode fiber.

The KVM-6000’s unique video circuit design allows professionals to use a standard UXGA monitor or take advantage of larger HD LCD and plasma displays — since the source signal (from the computer) may be transported to the workstation in RGB-HV, HDMI or DVI-D.

The system is also capable of crossconverting between signal types and provides a loop-through feed at the computer for local monitoring. The multiple USB ports are provided to extend the distance between keyboard, mouse and other peripherals.

MultiDyne’s fiber-optic transport and routing systems include: video, SD-SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, control data, CATV, L-Band, KVM interfaces and optical routers up to 288 x 288.