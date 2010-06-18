MultiDyne debuts DVI-ONE-E for DVI, HDMI over one fiber

MultiDyne has introduced the DVI-ONE-E, a low-cost solution that allows either DVI or HDMI to operate over one fiber. Designed to extend DVI and HDMI distance limitations, this cost-effective solution offers users bidirectional communication over one fiber for full HDCP copyright and EDID functionality.

Recognizing the need for high-resolution graphics and video image transfer over long distances, MultiDyne’s DVI-ONE-E focuses on maximizing visual quality with pixel-for-pixel image transport, a 100 percent, 24-bit scan rate and no contouring or bit reduction. The uncompressed DVI-D or HDMI signal is transported over one fiber supporting WUXGA up to 1920 x 1200 and is 100 percent transparent with no frame dropping.

The DVI-ONE-E supports DVI and HDMI signals with the use of a cable adaptor. It also responds to market demand for a locking HDMI connector, seamlessly transporting the HDCP and EDID information along with the HDMI or DVI video signal. The product also allows transmissions of up to 1000m over multimode fiber and ensures that HDCP encoding remains intact and unmodified throughout the entire process.

The DVI-ONE-E optical transport design is ideal for secure video and audio communications in command and control facilities. This solution includes external power supplies and a USB power port. Alternatively, a free USB port can be used from the video source to power the transmitter, and a USB port on the monitor can power the receiver, eliminating the need for two external power supplies.