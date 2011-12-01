Mueller moves up at JVC

JVC appointed Bob Mueller as U.S. president of JVC Professional Products Company and president of JVC Professional Products Canada, Inc., two divisions of JVC Americas Corp. The two companies comprise JVC’s entire professional business in North America, Latin America and South America.

Joining JVC in 2000, Mueller held several positions, including executive vice president and COO of JVC Professional Products Company and JVC U.S.A. In his new assignment, he oversees all operational aspects of the two companies, including professional video; visual systems; security business units in Wayne, NJ; and JVC’s Technology Center in Long Beach, CA. Mueller succeeds Kirk Hirota, who recently took a senior position as general manager, media system operation, Business Solution Division of JVC Kenwood Corporation’s Professional Systems Group.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Mueller worked as a senior executive at Panasonic, including serving as president of Panasonic Broadcast and Digital Systems Company. Prior to Panasonic, he held several positions at Sony during 21 years, including vice president and general manager of Sony Video Communications Company, where he directed all aspects of Sony’s Professional Video Products business and is credited with rapid growth of the company. Working closely with Sony’s R&D centers, he later oversaw the launch of several new technology ventures.

Mueller has his degree from the University of Arizona, with postgraduate work at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He has also held various positions, including board membership of industry trade organizations.