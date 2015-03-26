MTVG to Offer 4K/UHD Mobile Production Unit

FULLERTON, CALIF. – Mobile TV Group is getting ready to unveil its 4K/UHD mobile production unit. The unit will be ready for its first production in mid-to-late 2015.

In development since last May, the 53-foot trailer is designed for sports and entertainment productions, incorporating 14 4K/UHD cameras and other products from companies, including Leader Instruments’ LV5490 waveform monitor, Grass Valley 4K/UHD two-third inch cameras and K-Frame/Kayenne 4K switcher, Calrec Artemis mixer and Kaleido multiviewers, EVS and Evertz replay systems.

The ‘work-in-progress’ unit will be available to tour at the 2015 NAB Show, running from April 11-16 in Las Vegas, at booth OE601.