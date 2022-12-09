MTI Film Unveils Cortex Version 5.5

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.—MTI Film this week released Cortex v5.5, an upgrade of its transcoding and workflow solutions.

The latest version introduces two new options: MTai Frame Rate Conversion and MTai Super Resolution Uprez. Both apply artificial intelligence to these common tasks to improve results, the company said.

The release also offers many new features and improvements to the core software that boost productivity, support new formats and delivery requirements and address workflow issues ranging from the set to the screen, it said.

MTai Frame Rate Conversion uses machine learning to interpolate between frames, increasing or decreasing the frame rate without ghosting, stutter or distortion. “The software analyzes multiple adjoining frames for motion, background and foreground elements and produces a synthetic frame impossible to distinguish from a real exposure,” said Randy Reck, MTI Film director of product development. “The motion blur is right. The details are perfect.”

MTai Super Resolution Uprez uses a similar process to analyze adjacent pixels within a single frame to produce intermediary pixels in a smooth transition. The result not only is a larger image, but one that has greater detail and higher clarity.

Both MTai tools will be available to Cortex users for an annual subscription fee. However, MTI Film is allowing current users to access the tools at no cost for a limited trial period, the company said.

Among the new and enhanced features are:

QA Tool simultaneous batch analysis that allows multiple modes of audio and video analysis to be conducted at the same time.

Dolby ATMOS timeline audio waveform, which displays waveforms in timelines to facilitate ATMOS audio editing.

Dead pixel render that renders only “fixed” shots when preparing IMF supplemental packages.

NexGuard forensic watermarking to add NexGuard forensic watermarking to Cortex renders.

BBC IMF, which produces IMF packages that conform to BBC delivery requirements (developed in concert with BBC engineers).

The Cortex v5.5 upgrades are available from the MTI Film website to existing Cortex Enterprise, Dailies, QC and DIT+ license holders with current support contracts. Users requiring a renewal of their support contracts should email (opens in new tab) the company.