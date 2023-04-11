MSG Networks Taps Quickplay for Streaming Service MSG+

NEW YORK & TORONTO—MSG Networks and Quickplay have announced that MSG+, MSG Networks' new streaming service set to launch this summer, will use the Quickplay cloud native OTT platform to power the service and optimize sports viewing experiences for consumers.

As part of the deployment MSG+ will use Quickplay's CMS, edge services, and player – all running on Google Cloud – to support the data-driven delivery of content based on viewers' specific interests.

MSG+ is being developed as a state-of-the-art streaming platform to provide fans in the region with the ability to access MSG Networks' exclusive coverage of their favorite teams wherever they are and on their favorite devices, the companies said.

Fans can subscribe to MSG+ on a direct-to-consumer basis by purchasing monthly and annual subscriptions, which will include MSG channels and all MSG-produced Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils, and Sabres games as well as other live sports, events and programming. Additionally, fans will be able to purchase single games of their favorite local teams, an innovative offering not made available by any other regional sports network.

MSG+ will also be available at no additional charge to subscribers of participating pay television service providers of MSG Networks, replacing MSG GO as the company's authenticated streaming service.

"In the same way MSG Networks was a pioneer in sports broadcasting, the launch of MSG+ and our migration to the cloud are pivotal for our passionate sports fans," said David Schafer, senior vice president, product, technology and operations, for MSG Networks. "Using the Quickplay platform, we are creating an industry-leading direct-to-consumer streaming sports service that offers fans a feature rich experience with the choice to subscribe directly or through their TV provider."

The Quickplay platform combines the flexibility and scalability of the cloud with the quality and reliability of traditional broadcast and cable environments, the companies said.

The platform is also the foundation of an enriched environment in which MSG+ can quickly and efficiently create new features that uniquely cater to diverse subscriber interests and enhance the viewing experience of MSG+'s marquee live sporting events and complementary content.

"Maximizing viewership today requires the flexibility to meet sports viewers on their terms: live or archived game coverage, real-time highlights, gamification and more" said Paul Pastor, CBO and co-founder of Quickplay. "MSG Networks' shift to the cloud is paving the way for truly personalized experiences that will enhance the ability of viewers and sponsors to connect with many of the world's most important sports brands."