MotoAmerica Taps Brightcove for First Global Livestream of the Daytona 200

BOSTON—Brightcove has announced that the motorcycle racing series MotoAmerica will use Brightcove as its official streaming provider and that Brightcove will power the live and video-on-demand (VOD) capabilities of the MotoAmerica Live+ streaming service, which will exclusively broadcast the upcoming 82nd running of the Daytona 200 (March 7-9, 2024).

“Delivering quality live and on-demand streaming experiences is essential for today’s sports and entertainment organizations to reach and engage their audiences effectively,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove. “We’re happy to partner with MotoAmerica to help them deliver a unique viewing experience for fans worldwide. Through our award-winning platform, MotoAmerica will now be able to monetize its content on a global scale and drive additional revenue.”

“MotoAmerica began the journey into live-streaming motorcycle racing events in 2019. Throughout the years, we’ve received feedback from our fans to enhance the viewing experience,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “In response, we decided to collaborate with Brightcove to offer our fans the upgraded experience they have been asking for. With the new platform provided by Brightcove, MotoAmerica can incorporate additional elements into the overall viewing experience. These elements include integrated live timing, betting options, news updates, merchandise offerings, and access to the 24-hour all-motorsports channel MTRSPT1, all in one location. Partnering with Brightcove ensures that both current and new fans of MotoAmerica can enjoy the best viewing experience possible. We are very excited about the improvements and are confident that our fans will appreciate the enhanced features and functionality now available to them.”

MotoAmerica joins a roster of professional sports organizations currently deploying Brightcove’s technology to connect with their fans, including Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Raycom Sports, ATP Tour, Badminton Horse Trials, Canadian Football League, Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), Harness Racing Victoria, Little League Baseball and Softball, Major League Soccer (MLS), National Hockey League (NHL), National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), U.S. Ski & Snowboard, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, United World Wrestling and USA Volleyball.

MotoAmerica is North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series. Established in 2014, MotoAmerica is home to the AMA Superbike Championship as well as additional classes, including Supersport, Stock 1000, Twins Cup, Junior Cup, and King Of The Baggers. MotoAmerica is an affiliate of KRAVE Group LLC.