Morelli Joins Artel as Chief Revenue Officer

WESTFORD, MASS.—Artel Video Systems has created the new role of Chief Revenue Officer and has appointed Anthony Morelli to the position. In this new position, Morelli will serve on Artel’s management committee and play a role in “building new service offerings and our continued success,” according to Michael Rizzo, Artel president and CEO.

Anthony Morelli

Morelli’s most recent position was as vice president of global customer care and global media software professional service at Imagine Communications. He worked with Imagine in its prior iteration as Harris Broadcast as well.

Artel is a provider of IP- and fiber-based media transport systems that support the telecommunications, broadcast and related markets.