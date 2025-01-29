More Than 40 Sundance 2025 Projects Created Using Solutions from Blackmagic Design

"If I had Legs I'd Kick You" used DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio for grading.

FREMONT, Calif.—With the 2025 Sundance Film Festival now underway, Blackmagic Design has announced that more than 40 notable projects at event were created using its products, including its digital film cameras, DaVinci Resolve Studio editing, color grading, visual effects (VFX) and audio post production software, and more.

The projects included “André is an Idiot,” “LUZ,” “Twinless” and “Ricky,” that were shot with Blackmagic Design cameras, and projects such as “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” “Dead Lover,” “Rains Over Babel (Llueve sobre Babel),” “Plainclothes” and “Opus” that relied on DaVinci Resolve Studio throughout post production.

According to “André is an Idiot” DP Ethan Indorf: “We used the URSA Mini Pro 12K as our two shot when André was talking with Tommy Chong, and the URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 on a few interviews in the film. The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro came in handy when our A cam was tied up on the car rig. It was lightweight and quick to fire up when time and space were an issue.”

In Sundance’s “LUZ,” dual stories of challenging family dynamics unravel in Chongqing and Paris, with the characters’ lives colliding in a virtual reality (VR) world as they begin parallel quests to rekindle familial love. DP Benjamin Echazarreta used a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K digital film camera to capture the VR sequences, noting: “We mounted the Pocket on a small gimbal and fixed it to the actors to capture POV shots, bringing the VR world to life. We chose the Pocket since its lightweight, compact design and cinematic image quality allowed us capture the unique POV shots we were after.”

Sundance 2025 projects that used Blackmagic Design cameras and gear during production and post included:

“André is an Idiot”: DP Ethan Indorf used Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K, Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2, and Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro digital film cameras as B and C cameras;

“Come See Me in the Good Light”: Editor Berenice Chávez and Assistant Editor Aliyah Bryant used DaVinci Resolve for testing and online conforming;

“LUZ”: DP Benjamin Echazarreta used Pocket Cinema Camera 4K to capture the VR parts of the film, including mounting the camera on an actor for POV shots;

“Omaha”: DP Paul Meyers, ASC used DaVinci Resolve Studio to grade dailies;

“Rains Over Babel (Llueve sobre Babel)”: Editors Gala del Sol and Hadley Hillel used DaVinci Resolve Studio to edit the film, along with Assistant Editors Jose Varón and Felipe Aguilar;

“Ricky”: Director Rashad Frett and DP Sam Motamedi used Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro to capture interviews and DaVinci Resolve Studio for dailies;

“Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake)”: DP Marcus Patterson used DaVinci Resolve for LUTs and dailies;

“Together”: Editor Sean Lahiff used UltraStudio 4K Mini capture and playback devices while editing the film, while DIT Reece Flemming used Blackmagic Video Assist 7” 12G monitor/recorder, DaVinci Resolve, various Smart Videohub routers and Blackmagic MultiDock 10G disk array;

“Twinless”: DP Greg Cotten used Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K digital film camera for second unit work and car mounted scenes and DaVinci Resolve for on set previewing and dailies; and

“The Wedding Banquet”: DIT Richard McSweeney used Blackmagic Videohub 20x20 12G router, SmartScope Duo 4K monitor and UltraStudio 4K Mini.

Sundance 2025 Projects that used DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio for grading included:

“André is an Idiot,” graded by Marcy Robinson of Nice Shoes;

“Atropia,” graded by Mikey Rossiter of Rare Medium;

“Bulldozer,” graded by Pat Fitzgerald of Light Iron;

“Bunnylovr,” graded by Josh Bohoskey of Rare Medium;

“Come See Me in the Good Light,” graded by Stephen Derluguian;

“Dead Lover,” graded by Conor Fisher;

“En Memoria,” graded by Ayumi Ashley of Rare Medium;

“Hal and Harper,” graded at Picture Shop by Tom Forletta;

“Heightened Scrutiny,” graded by Shanna Maurizi of Dungeon Beach;

“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” graded by Nat Jencks of PostWorks New York;

“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley,” graded at Company 3 by Andrew Geary;

“The Librarians,” graded by Marcy Robinson of Nice Shoes;

“Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore,” graded by Luke Cahill of Different by Design;

“Middletown,” graded by Luke Cahill of Different by Design;

“Move Ya Body: The Birth of House,” graded by Jack Lewars of PostWorks New York;

“Opus” graded by Mitch Paulson of Picture Shop;

“Out For Delivery,” graded by Ayumi Ashley of Rare Medium;

“The Perfect Neighbor,” graded by Allie Ames of PostWorks New York;

“Peter Hujar’s Day,” graded by Andrew Geary of Light Iron;

“Plainclothes,” graded by Nat Jencks of PostWorks New York;

“Predators,” graded by Brian Boyd;

“Prime Minister,” graded by Frederik Bokkenheuser of Picture Shop;

“Rains Over Babel (Llueve sobre Babel),” graded by Elliott Powell with a DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel;

“Sabar Bonda,” graded by Himanshu Kamble of Bridge PostWorks;

“Seeds,” graded by Natacha Ikoli at Nice Dissolve with DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel, as well as DaVinci Resolve for iPad and Blackmagic Cloud;

“Serious People,” graded by TJ Seiler and Mikey Rossiter of Rare Medium;

“Sorry, Baby,” graded by Marcy Robinson of Nice Shoes;

“Sugar Babies,” graded by María Carretero;

“Sweet Talkin’ Guy,” graded by Alastor Arnold of FotoKem;

“Third Act,” graded by Sam Zook of Mom&Pop;

“Tiger,” graded by Andrew Francis of GAHBA Studios;

“Together,” graded by Sean Lahiff;

“Touch Me,” graded by Drew Tekulve of Paradox Post; and

“The Virgin of Quarry Lake (La Virgen de la Tosquera),” graded by Leo Fallas of Fermento Color.